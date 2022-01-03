Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

