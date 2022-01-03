Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $438.26 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $440.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

