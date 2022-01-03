Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

