Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.43 billion, a PE ratio of 205.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

