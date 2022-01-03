Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the November 30th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGIFF. Raymond James raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Desjardins raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CGIFF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.