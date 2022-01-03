ChessCoin (CHESS) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $792,173.02 and approximately $220.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,985.79 or 1.94522863 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

