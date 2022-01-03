Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires 25,072 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

UNH opened at $502.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

