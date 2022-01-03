Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 144.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $101.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

