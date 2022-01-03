Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $80.52 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 2.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.46% of Domino’s Pizza worth $80,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after buying an additional 283,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,525,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.12.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ opened at $564.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

