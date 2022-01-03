Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 223.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 113,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

ADP opened at $246.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day moving average is $214.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

