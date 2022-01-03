Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 114,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

