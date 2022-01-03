Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $47,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

