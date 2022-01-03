Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Cintas worth $76,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $443.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.89.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

