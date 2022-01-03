Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 651.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $58.08 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

