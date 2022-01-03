Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,630 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $782.20.

CHTR opened at $651.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $667.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.