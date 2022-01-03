Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 109.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,312,135 shares of company stock valued at $800,310,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $338.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

