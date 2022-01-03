Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 190.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $129.55 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.