Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.26 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.70. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.