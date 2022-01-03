Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $996,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,337.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 210,060 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

