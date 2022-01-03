Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 30 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,096.39 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,912.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,713.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,951.65.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

