Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 49,728 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,728 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $235.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

