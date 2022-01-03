Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 285,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.83 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $82.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

