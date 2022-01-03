Civic Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Civic has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000808 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $255.01 million and $144.76 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.