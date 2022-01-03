ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 478.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $1.478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

