CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,803,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687,509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of CNH Industrial worth $79,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after buying an additional 703,430 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 445.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,826 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.62.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

