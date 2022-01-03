Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $85.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 45,352 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.26 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.