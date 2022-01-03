Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.93

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 2265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,415 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,664,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 466.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 143,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

