Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $204.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $206.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

