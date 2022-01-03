Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pegasystems by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after buying an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $118,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEGA stock opened at $111.82 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

