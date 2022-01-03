Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,286,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

