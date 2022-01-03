Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $225,000.

ERTH stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $83.84.

