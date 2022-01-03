Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 19,319 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,490,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 153,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 133.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE opened at $27.36 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97.

