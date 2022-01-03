Comparing Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) & Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Logiq and Diginex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Diginex 0 1 1 0 2.50

Diginex has a consensus target price of $15.21, suggesting a potential upside of 713.10%. Given Diginex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than Logiq.

Volatility and Risk

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logiq and Diginex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 2.60 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Diginex $290,000.00 251.79 -$125.33 million N/A N/A

Logiq has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Diginex shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Diginex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diginex beats Logiq on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and EQONEX Capital that assists issuers seeking to access global capital markets through the issuance of either paper securities or digital securities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

