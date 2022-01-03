Comparing Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% Nutra Pharma -19,789.66% N/A -3,106.21%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Charlie’s and Nutra Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.16, suggesting that its share price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Nutra Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.42 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 270.57 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charlie’s.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Nutra Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

