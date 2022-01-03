Comparing Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Huize and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $187.01 million 0.43 -$2.80 million ($0.47) -3.26 Waterdrop $464.05 million 11.64 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

Huize has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Huize and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 734.55%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Huize.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Waterdrop beats Huize on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

