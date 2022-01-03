Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

CRK stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. 147,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,800. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 596.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 73,382 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

