Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,129.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.92 or 0.08077007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00319653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.11 or 0.00941059 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00074746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00490860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.36 or 0.00263093 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

