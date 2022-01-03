Conning Inc. Has $215,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

WST stock opened at $469.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.10 and its 200-day moving average is $421.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

