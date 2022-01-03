Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

ANSYS stock opened at $401.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

