Conning Inc. Sells 310 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 176.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.54 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

