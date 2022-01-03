Conning Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $151.62 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

