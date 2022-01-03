Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $283.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,931. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.58. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $251.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

