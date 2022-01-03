Contrasting SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) & Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and Cyclo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.19) -17.00 Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 26.75 -$8.94 million N/A N/A

SolarWindow Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -54.05% -53.48% Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SolarWindow Technologies and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.95%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than SolarWindow Technologies.

Summary

SolarWindow Technologies beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity Coatings to rigid glass, flexible glass, and plastic surfaces where it transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices, and are used in applications in industries, such as architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

