Cook Protocol Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.36 or 0.08050092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.01 or 0.99986421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,908,943 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars.

