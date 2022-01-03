Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 161 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 147,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $81.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

