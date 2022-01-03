Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 1,936 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 698.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWMC opened at $95.96 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90.

