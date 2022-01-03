Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $479,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,369,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.