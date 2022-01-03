Courage Miller Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $841,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.62 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

