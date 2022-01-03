Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $370.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $372.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

