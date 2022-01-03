Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,358 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $103.16 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

